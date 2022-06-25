Pat Surtain II appreciates praise, remains focused entering Year 2

Jon Heath

Pat Surtain II has received a lot of well-deserved praise entering his second season.

Denver Broncos veteran safety Kareem Jackson has hyped up a big upcoming season for Surtain, and the NFL’s official website has listed the cornerback among players expected to "level up" in 2022.

Surtain appreciates the praise.

"Hearing it from guys who have done it before me and those caliber of players — that’s very exciting just to hear that from them," the cornerback said on June 9 via the Broncos official website. "That also gives me a bit of confidence knowing that they’re trusting me and looking at me in that way. Hearing it from those guys is always a great feeling."

Surtain hasn’t become complacent, though. He knows he can still improve, and he’s been working on becoming more comfortable in Denver’s defense.

"Confidence and just recognizing play concepts — [I’m] getting locked in with film study and understanding tendencies and stuff like that," Surtain said. "That’s something that I’ve grown in throughout these OTAs compared to last year."

After breaking up 14 passes and totaling four interceptions as a rookie, Surtain will aim to live up to the big expectations that have been placed on him entering the 2022 season.