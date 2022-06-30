Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux is 'fully healthy,' will be ready for camp

Dan Benton

New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux missed the final portion of OTAs and then minicamp this spring. He was sporting a red non-contact jersey and spent most of his time on the bikes.

It was revealed last week that Thibodeaux had suffered a "tweaked hip" and the Giants were treating the situation with an abundance of caution.

The good news? Thibodeaux now says he’s healed up and should be good to go for training camp.

"I’m fully healthy, I’m doing fine," Thibodeaux told NFL Network. "I’m back training and I’ll be ready to go for training camp."

When camp rolls around, Thibodeaux is expected to take on a significant role in Wink Martindale’s defense. He will be relied on to create organic pressure and contribute again the run.

"I don’t want to think too big. You have to compartmentalize the season," Thibodeaux said about his early expectations. "If I could average at least one sack a game or contribute five to 10 tackles a game, then I’ll be good.

"That’s the smartest way to do it. You never want to look at the end. You always want to take it day by day. If you reach for the top, you’ll miss those steps right in front of you. So I know if I take those small steps and get that one sack or five to 10 tackles a game, by the end of the season, I’ll be where I want to be."

That’s a very focused answer. However, it differed a bit from Thibodeaux’s answer when asked the same question during a Reddit AMA on Monday.

"A personal goal is that I want to win Defensive Rookie of the Year," Thibodeaux said.

Thibodeaux also acknowledged that he grew up as a Baltimore Ravens fan is is most looking forward to sacking quarterback Lamar Jackson.