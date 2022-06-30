Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore getting extra work in with Patrick Mahomes

Charles Goldman

Chiefs Wire

The Kansas City Chiefs are on a break between mandatory minicamp and training camp, but the work never ends for the players on this team.

During the first phase of the offseason program, before players could do any on-field work at team facilities, Patrick Mahomes organized some throwing sessions down in Tyler, TX. With the Chiefs off until training camp, several players will link up with Mahomes again to get some extra throwing in before late July.

"Yeah, I’ll have some guys down there," Mahomes said following mandatory minicamp. "Luckily enough, some of those guys already live in Texas, and we’ll be working out, throwing. You don’t want to do too much going into training camp but just trying to keep everybody fresh, keep everybody working. We’ll have some dates down there, and I’m sure we’ll have some guys come through."

One of the first guys to come through has been Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore. Mahomes’ trainer Bobby Stroupe shared a video of Moore catching a pass from Mahomes on Instagram.

The drill also featured an animated Shane Buechele simulating hands up at the line of scrimmage. The voice heard in the background is QB trainer Jeff Christensen of Throw It Deep, who also works with Mahomes.

Moore is a player who missed some time in rookie minicamp and OTAs with a hamstring injury, so it’s good to see him out there getting some repetitions in with his new quarterback.

Mahomes and several of his teammates praised the early throwing sessions that happened ahead of OTAs as helpful for building chemistry both on and off the field. This will only act as an extension of that before the team gathers in St. Joseph for training camp.