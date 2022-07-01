Steelers QB Kenny Pickett reveals why he wears two gloves

Curt Popejoy

The big criticism of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett during the pre-draft process was his hands.

Despite a remarkable senior season in which he was one of the best players in all of college football, there were concerns about Pickett’s hand size and his need to wear gloves on both hands when he played.

Pickett was on "The Pat McAfee Show" and shared why he switched to the two gloves, and unfortunately the answer isn’t very exciting.

According to Pickett, it was strictly a comfort issue. After switching over, he felt like it gives him a better feel for the football. This is going to be especially important given that the NFL football is slightly larger than the college version.

"I kind of felt more comfortable and stuck with it," Pickett told McAfee. "I mean, I feel great throwing the ball in the NFL too. It's something I enjoy and I just feel more comfortable with it."

During his senior season, Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 43 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. He took a Pitt team that was 6-5 in 2020 and led it to an 11-3 record and a trip to the Peach Bowl, which he chose not to play in.

Given the weather that Pickett will be playing in as a member of the Steelers and in the AFC North, it won’t look at all out of place to see him in two gloves. As long as he can hold on to the football, none of this should matter.