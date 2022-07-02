Former Eagles DT Beau Allen announces NFL retirement after seven seasons

New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings (23) catches the ball defended by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen (94) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports
Glenn Erby
Eagles Wire
View Comments

Former Eagles seventh-round pick Beau Allen announced his retirement on social media Friday afternoon, after having not played a down in almost three years.

Allen missed all of the 2020 season while on injured reserve as a member of the New England Patriots and was released last March.

Allen finished his Eagles career with 87 tackles, 2 sacks, and 11 QB hits after initially being drafted to play nose tackle out of Wisconsin in 2014.

View Comments