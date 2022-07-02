Former Eagles DT Beau Allen announces NFL retirement after seven seasons

Glenn Erby

Eagles Wire

Former Eagles seventh-round pick Beau Allen announced his retirement on social media Friday afternoon, after having not played a down in almost three years.

Allen missed all of the 2020 season while on injured reserve as a member of the New England Patriots and was released last March.

Allen finished his Eagles career with 87 tackles, 2 sacks, and 11 QB hits after initially being drafted to play nose tackle out of Wisconsin in 2014.