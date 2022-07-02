Terry McLaurin expresses gratitude after signing new contract with Commanders

Bryan Manning

Commanders Wire

Terry McLaurin signed a three-year extension with the Washington Commanders Tuesday, meaning he will be under team control through the next four seasons.

After the news of McLaurin’s extension broke, teammates, coaches and fans all breathed a sigh of relief. We’ve heard from plenty of McLaurin’s teammates, such as Jonathan Allen and Antonio Gibson, but McLaurin had been quiet.

RELATED: Commanders excited to WR Curtis Samuel back at full strength

On Thursday morning, McLaurin’s silence ended when he posted a heartfelt message on his Twitter account with a Washington Commanders’ letterhead.

"Playing in the NFL is a blessing and something I will never take for granted,” McLaurin wrote. From the moment I stepped foot on a field as a seven-year-old until now, I continue to respect the game, play it the right way and leave everything I have on the field. I love the grind and the process of getting better. Team accomplishments and goals have always far exceeded individual ones,” he continued. “From the day I was drafted, I’ve had the singular goal to win a Super Bowl with this franchise.

"This is on my mind every day when I walk into the building. While I am both humbled and ecstatic about this contract, it motivates me to work even harder. I understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with signing this extension. To whom much is given, much is required. There is no other place I would rather be or fan base I would want to represent."

"As with any life-altering achievement, nobody accomplishes it alone, McLaurin continued. “It is impossible to thank everyone who has made a tremendous impact on me and my journey, but I need to thank a few specifically."

McLaurin went on to thank his girlfriend, parents and his sister for their “countless sacrifices.” McLaurin thanked God for granting him “endless grace and mercy.”

McLaurin went on to thank his high school and the Ohio State University, while also mentioning the Commanders. Specifically, McLaurin thanked owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, head coach Ron Rivera, the front office and the entire organization for believing in him and allowing him to be an ambassador for the organization.

Finally, McLaurin thanked the fans.

McLaurin understands Washington fans haven’t had a lot to cheer about over the years and he was “their guy.” McLaurin was drafted here, excelled on and off the field, giving fans a reason to watch and cheer.

"And of course, thank you to our amazing fans,” McLaurin wrote. “I cannot thank you enough for all the ways you have supported me since the day I was drafted to Washington. You are truly one of a kind. Every opportunity to represent you brings me absolute joy.

"There is a proud history here in Washington. From the chants to the Hogs, I do not take any of it for granted. I know together, we all can bring the Washington Organization back to the upper echelon of football and reestablish a winning culture. That journey begins now. You demand it, you deserve it, and we will do our best to make it happen. One day at a time, together, through hard work and dedication."

In back-to-back years, the Commanders have locked up Jonathan Allen and McLaurin. Not only are both outstanding players, they are exactly the type of people this organization has longed for. If you were one of the few who weren’t convinced McLaurin deserved his massive new deal, then that letter should ease everyone’s concerns.

McLaurin is special. And he’ll be in Washington for at least four more years.