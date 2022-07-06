Saints' Cameron Jordan voted top-10 DE by peers, executives, and coaches

Ross Jackson

Saints Wire

Every NFL offseason endless top-10 lists are released. But one of the most highly-anticipated series is ESPN’s positional top-10 releases which include voting results from NFL players, executives, and coaches.

This year’s series kicked off with the edge rushers, where New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan made the cut yet again, clocking in at No. 10.

RELATED: Payton Turner says he's medically cleared for Saints training camp

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler quoted an NFC scout who said of Jordan: "Until he shows tangible drop-off, like some of these younger guys who haven’t had nearly the production despite getting all the attention from protections like he does — I’d say he hasn’t fallen off."

Jordan finished the 2021 season with 12.5 sacks after not notching even his first until Week 7. That season marks his tenth-straight year with 7.5 or more sacks. It’s a feat only achieved by a few players, most of which are now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jordan might have had a slower start to the season with so much turnover on the defensive line early in the year, but he finished the year strong amassing 8.5 sacks in the last four games. That burst took place after missing the Week 14 bout with the New York Jets due to COVID-19 protocols.

Jordan impresses out on the edge not just as a pass rusher, but as versatile and complete defender.

NEW LOOK: New Orleans Saints reveal new black alternate helmets

Fowler added: "Some coaches and scouts are partial to Jordan’s all-around game. He ranked No. 2 among defensive ends in disrupted dropbacks (22.5), he has produced double-digit sacks in four of the past five years and he’s great against the run. In fact, Jordan’s 33.5% run stop win rate is the highest among players on this list."

Just behind Jordan, former Saints 217 draft selection Trey Hendrickson was noted an honorable mention. Fowler detailed that the battle for the No. 10 spot was a tight race between the former teammates.

The Saints defensive line should start full strength and with confidence in the defensive backfield behind it. Jordan has ranked as high as No. 5 on this list in the past, we’ll see if he can push high into the top-10 with another fantastic performance in 2022.