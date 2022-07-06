Steelers DL Cameron Heyward shares his 'welcome to the NFL' moment

Curt Popejoy

Steelers Wire

Back in 2011, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted defensive tackle Cam Heyward in the first round of the NFL draft. Since that time, Heyward has developed into one of the very best defensive linemen in the league.

But when Heyward was on the NFL Network and shared the game when he realized he wasn’t in college anymore. For Heyward it was the season opener of his rookie season against the Baltimore Ravens.

RELATED: Steelers add NFL veteran Larry Ogunjobi with one-year contract

"It happened my rookie year, game one, we were playing the Baltimore Ravens after just coming off of the Super Bowl," Heyward said. "We get out there. They smoked us. They laid the law down."

This was when Heyward realized the NFL plays a different brand of football and as Heyward put it, he had to "get his game together."

TWO GLOVES: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett reveals why he wears gloves

I’d say five Pro Bowl bids and three times an All-Pro is all the proof you need to show how Heyward too the lessons of his rookie season and great from them.