PODCAST: Mayfield on the move and a complete NFC season preview

Baker Mayfield is officially headed to the Carolina Panthers. What does that mean for current quarterback Sam Darnold?

Before the news of Mayfield broke, the NFL Insiders shared a comprehensive preview of the NFC. Will the Los Angeles Rams repeat as Super Bowl champions with Aaron Donald back? Can Tom Brady capitalize on his 23rd season to secure an eighth title without Rob Gronkowski?

Safid Deen says Aaron Rodgers is a great regular season quarterback, but can he find a second ring after an eleven-year drought? And as for the NFC East....

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?