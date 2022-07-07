5 Eagles who are underrated entering the 2022 NFL Season

Glenn Erby

Eagles Wire

The Philadelphia Eagles had a busy and successful offseason after the signing of linebacker/edge rusher Haason Reddick in free agency.

The Eagles then won the draft weekend after landing defensive tackle Jordan Davis, center Cam Jurgens, and linebacker Nakobe Dean along with the blockbuster acquisition of wide receiver A.J. Brown, and the post-draft signings of cornerback James Bradberry and safety Jaquiski Tartt.

Philadelphia is loaded, but it’s several key guys who are underrated entering the 2022 NFL season and we’ve decided to point them out.

DE Josh Sweat

Sweat was named the Eagles’ most underrated player by ESPN, and it was warranted after a Pro Bowl season. The former FSU pass rusher still doesn’t get his credit for leading the team in sacks in pressures in 2021.

Last season, Sweat recorded 7.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. He also added 45 tackles, four passes defended and forced a fumble.

Against the Detroit Lions, Sweat recorded his first two-sack game. It set the tone for his breakout campaign.

QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts is highly underrated and the disdain for his alleged lack of arm strength is alarming.

Hurt was a second-year quarterback from a contract standpoint in 2021, but after sitting 12 games behind Carson Wentz in 2020, he was essentially a rookie during his historic first season as a starter for the Eagles.

Take out the two games Hurts missed due to injury, and he’s now started 19 regular-season NFL games and one valuable playoff loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hurts had a passer rating of 87.2 with 3144 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 15 games in 2021 and he’s yet to start 25 games in his career, but the Eagles’ playoff and future Super Bowl hopes hinge on the quarterback and his development in year three.

One thing going for Hurts is the fact that he’ll enter 2022 with the same offensive coordinator for the first time in his illustrious career dating back to high school.

LB T.J. Edwards

After Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean arrived, all talk about Edwards and his potential as a middle linebacker has stopped being discussed.

In 2021, he earned a 75.5 overall PFF grade, putting in at least above-average numbers, while finishing as the team’s second-leading tackler with a career-best 130 combined tackles, five pass deflections, five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one fumble recovery.

LT Jordan Mailata

Because he’s a former seventh-round pick, Mailata sometimes gets overlooked as just a player who panned out after getting coached up by Jeff Stoutland.

Mailata is a star at left tackle and he’s improved each year, and after logging 733 snaps in 2020, the former Australian Rugby star burst onto the scene in 2021, earning an 87.4 overall grade with an 83.3 pass-blocking grade and 87.8 run-blocking grade, while generating the second-most Wins Above Replacement among all tackles in 2021, behind only San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams.

DB Andre Chachere

Chachere is a developing defensive back and a valuable contributor on special teams, and he’ll make the leap in 2021 as a versatile defensive weapon for defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon.

A former cornerback, Chachere offers swiss army knife potential at safety and he allows the Eagles to play five or six defensive backs at a time.