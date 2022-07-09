Ravens re-sign OLB Justin Houston

Steve Rudden

Ravens Wire

The Baltimore Ravens had a need at the outside linebacker position heading into the 2022 offseason.

The Ravens tried to address it in free agency by agreeing to terms with Za’Darius Smith, but the deal ended up falling through. They drafted Michigan star David Ojabo in the second round of the 2022 draft. However, Ojabo is recovering from a torn Achilles injury that he suffered at his Pro Day.

The injury complicates when Ojabo return to the field. Fellow defensive lineman Tyus Bowser is also working his way back from the same injury.

Baltimore needed more depth at outside linebacker. On Thursday, the Ravens announced that veteran Justin Houston agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old returns to the Ravens after spending the 2021 season with the organization.

Houston’s presence on the field and in the locker room will be helpful to all the young players on the defense. He will continue to be a mentor to players like Odafe Oweh, Daelin Hayes, and Ojabo.

Houston played in 15 games last season, racking up 34 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He has a total of 485 tackles and 102 sacks over the course of his 11-year career.

The box score stats might not have popped off of the page in 2021, but his impact went far beyond. He should be an important member of the Baltimore defense in 2022.