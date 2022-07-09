Steelers get two semifinalists for Hall of Fame Coach/Contributor category

Curt Popejoy

Steelers Wire

On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 54 semifinalists for the 2023 class of the Hall of Fame from the Senior and Coach/Contributor categories. The two former Steelers are Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker.

Rooney was the team’s personnel director from 1965-1986. Rooney was one of the architects of the great Steelers dynasty of the 1970s. Those teams won four Super Bowls and during his tenure added 10 Hall of Fame players. Rooney is currently a team vice president.

Most young fans probably don’t know who Parker was but he was the team’s head coach from 1957 to 1964 and amassed a 51-47-6 record with the Steelers. Parker also coached the Chicago Cardinals and Detroit Lions.