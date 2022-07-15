Where did Commanders land in ranking of NFL ticket price increases over 15 years?

Bryan Manning

Commanders Wire

The Washington Commanders will be on their third team name of the past four seasons beginning in 2022, but one constant remains. They will continue to play at FedEx Field.

Whether it's a pipe bursting, a railing collapse, or the invasion of Washington's home stadium from opposing fans, FedEx Field is anything but a home-field advantage for the Commanders.

For many years, one of the biggest complaints was ridiculous ticket prices. However, after years of losing and off-field controversies, ticket prices are the least of Washington's concerns.

A study by Action Network evaluated ticket prices from 2006-21. Surprisingly, the Commanders are near the bottom of the list, ranked No. 29.

Are you surprised? Probably. But there is a reason.

In 2006, Washington’s average ticket price was $79.13 — No. 2 in the NFL behind Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

In 2021, Washington’s ticket prices averaged $110.07, a 39% increase over 15 years. Seeing those numbers from 2006 — when the team finished 5-11 — shows how out of touch owner Daniel Snyder and his team were.

The Cowboys, who have the state-of-the-art “JerryWorld,” rank No. 26 with a 50% increase. You can still score Dallas tickets for an average of $99.50. The Giants rank No. 25, while the Eagles rank No. 12. Philadelphia has seen an 84% increase during the time period.

It’s no surprise the Las Vegas Raiders are No. 1. The Raiders, who were in Oakland in 2006, have seen a 147% increase in ticket prices.

It’s a time of transition for the Commanders. RFK Stadium, the team’s home from 1961-1996, saw many wonderful moments. It will be no more in 2023. At the same time, the franchise is struggling to find a place to build a new stadium, meaning FedEx Field could be Washington’s home for much longer than the team would like.