Commanders sign pair of former USFL cornerbacks

Bryan Manning

Commanders Wire

It’s the quietest time on the NFL calendar ahead of training camp, but that doesn’t mean NFL teams aren’t still making moves. The Washington Commanders signed a pair of cornerbacks Thursday — only two weeks away from training camp.

First, Washington signed DeJuan Neal, who played in the USFL most recently, but also played in the XFL in 2020. Neal, 25, initially signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Shepherd University in 2018.

Neal spent the spring with the New Jersey Generals of the revived USFL, where he recorded 16 tackles.

The Commanders dipped back into the USFL pool, signing Channing Stribling. Stribling, 27, played collegiately at Michigan and spent the spring with Philadelphia Stars, where he led the USFL with seven interceptions.

Unlike Neal, Stribling does have NFL experience.

After going undrafted in 2018, Stribling has spent time on the rosters of the Browns, Colts, 49ers and Chargers.

To make room for the two new cornerbacks, Washington released cornerbacks Nijuel Hill and Devin Taylor, both signed with the Commanders after the 2022 NFL draft.