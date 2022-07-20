PODCAST: Should he stay or should he go? It's time for NFL training camps

USA TODAY Sports+

The NFL and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson are in a holding pattern while Sue L. Robinson — the independent disciplinary officer hired by the league and NFL Players Association — continues to review the evidence of Watson's cases. Would both sides benefit from a settlement rather than waiting for a decision?

Also, pack your bags. It's time for NFL training camps. While rookies and the Las Vegas Raiders are underway, teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers continue discussions with some of their key players. Will Jessie Bates and the Bengals squash their beef? Will Deebo Samuel stay put while Jimmy Garoppolo looks beyond San Fran? And are new deals in the works for Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf and Chargers safety Derwin James?

