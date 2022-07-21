Vikings guard Ed Ingram expected to sign rookie deal ahead of training camp

Jordy McElroy

The Minnesota Vikings got some good news on Tuesday in regards to offensive guard Ed Ingram’s rookie contract.

According to the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson, the 2022 second-round draft pick is expected to sign his rookie deal ahead of training camp. So that should alleviate some concerns about him potentially not reporting.

It’s important to note that some rookie contract situations are hammered out quicker than others with both sides trying to agree to terms. By all indications, there were never any serious concerns that Ingram and the Vikings wouldn’t agree to a deal.

Both sides came to the table, and they got everything figured out just in time for training camp.

"Source said that guard Ed Ingram, a Vikings second-round pick out of LSU, is expected to be signed in time to report for training camp," Tomasson posted on Twitter. "Rookies are due to report on Sunday at the TCO Performance Center. Ingram is in line to get a four-year deal worth just under $6 million."

The Vikings are clearly hoping Ingram hits the ground running considering their right guard position is one of the biggest trouble spots on their roster.

They’ve brought in veteran guards Jesse Davis and Chris Reed to add depth to a position that also includes Oli Udoh and Wyatt Davis, who both struggled last season.

Much of the team’s 2022 success could hinge on either Ingram’s development or another veteran stepping up and stopping the right interior leak.