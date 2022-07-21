Raiders sign CB Isiah Brown, announce two other moves

Levi Damien

Raiders Wire

For a second consecutive day the Raiders signed a former USFL player. Today they announced they have added Isiah “Ike” Brown ahead of the start to camp. This after adding WR Isaiah Zuber on Tuesday.

Brown recently played with the New Orleans Breakers where he had two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.

The former undrafted free agent out of Florida International originally signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2020 before being placed on the reserve/retired list during training camp.

Along with the addition of Brown, the Raiders announced the release of veteran safety Dallin Leavitt and the waiving of guard Jordan Meredith.

Leavitt had announced his release earlier in the day on his Instagram page, thanking the team with which he spent the past four seasons.