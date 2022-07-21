NFL Network adds Jason McCourty to 'Good Morning Football' team

Cameron DaSilva

Patriots Wire

Jason McCourty recently announced his retirement from the NFL, but he won’t remain out of work.

NFL Network announced on Thursday that McCourty has been added as a co-host of "Good Morning Football," joining a team that features Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, Will Selva and Jamie Erdahl.

McCourty played 13 seasons in the NFL, spending three seasons with the Patriots where he played alongside his twin brother, Devin. The two won a Super Bowl together in 2018, and Jason finished his career last year with the Dolphins.

Here’s what McCourty said about joining the GMFB team.

"I’m fired up to join the team at NFL Network because it enables me to step out of one locker room and into another," McCourty said. "Being able to team up with Jamie, Peter, Kyle and Will gives me new teammates with the common goal of adding to the success of Good Morning Football. I look forward to the early mornings, great debates, laughter, and talking about the game I fell in love with. I know it will be a fun ride filled with fascinating guests and incredible segments.

"I will take full advantage of learning from my awesome co-hosts and production team. I’m excited to bring an inside perspective of what it’s like to be an NFL player. I’ve had the pleasure to experience it all in the NFL, from being drafted at the end of the sixth round, to being cut, then traded and finally retiring. I’ve endured seasons of 0-16 to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII. Good Morning Football now gives me the platform to share those experiences and lessons with fans all over the world."

Nate Burleson was previously a host on GMFB, providing valuable analysis as a former NFL player. Now McCourty will hope to do the same, drawing on his decade-plus of experience as an NFL defensive back.