Daily Sports Smile: NFL, NBA teams hop on Little Miss meme trend

Remember the colorful character blobs that had cute accessories and witty names? They're back in the way that only the 2020s can bring them back: a meme.

The characters come from children's book author and illustrator Roger Hargreaves, who captivated audiences with his Mr. Men series. The characters included Mr. Tickle (a yellow squiggly character based off Hargreaves son) Mr. Grump, Mr. Silly, Little Miss Whoops and, of course, Little Miss Sunshine.

The images are now taking over the internet. Content creator Juul Puppy is being credited with starting the trend after they first posted modern-day characters in April with names like Little Miss Borderline Personality Disorder, Little Miss Girl Blogger, Mr. Archive Designer Menswear and Mr. Receding Hairline. The posts got thousands of likes and spurred people across the internet to try their hand at making modern day Mr. Men.

As any good social media team does, several NFL and NBA teams have caught the wave, making custom characters that represent their fan bases.

NFL

The Arizona Cardinals made characters like a little yellow melting guy named Mr. Don't Worry It's a "Dry Heat, a girl shaped like a football called Little Miss Counting Down the Days Until Kickoff and a bird wearing a Lucha libre cape who is known as Mr. Can't Wait for Mexico City, reminding fans that the team plays at the Estadio Azteca in Week 11.

The Jacksonville Jaguars utilized their team colors teal and gold and created Little Miss Hangs in the Budzone and Mr. Jags Twitter GM.

The Detroit Lions went all blue to create Mr. Obsessively Watches Inside the Den and Little Miss Waiting for Training Camp.

The Buffalo Bills made three Little Miss characters, including Little Miss Only Eats Wings with Blue Cheese.

The Houston Texans paid tribute to their head coach with Mr. Obsessed with Lovie's Beard.

The Chicago Bears made characters for some of their players. Running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert are Mr. Yessirski and Mr. Juice, tight end Cole Kmet is Mr. Hometown Kid and defensive end Trevis Gipson is Mr. Hammertime.

NBA

The Philadelphia 76ers made a Little Miss Sixers Fan, putting a team hat and red and blue bows on the original Little Miss Sunshine character.

The Cleveland Cavaliers created a basketball-shaped character named Little Miss Cavs Fan.

The Utah Jazz made a Little Miss Jazz Fan, also based off Little Miss Sunshine, but with a splash of purple. The team is paying tribute to their history this season by having a purple uniform in rotation.

The San Antonio Spurs went a bit of a different route and photoshopped real elements onto classic characters. Mr. Tall was given the purple suit that No.9 overall pick Jeremy Sochan wore on draft day to become Mr. Trendsetter. Mr. Sneeze transformed into Mr. Showtime with a pair of sunglasses and Mr. Mean became Mr. Flame Kicks Game as he sports a pair of adidas T-Macs.