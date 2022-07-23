Jets sign CB Craig James to one-year deal

Cameron DaSilva

Jets Wire

The New York Jets have signed cornerback Craig James to a one-year deal, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

James was recently released by the Philadelphia Eagles this week, but it didn’t take him long to find a new team.

James came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the Minnesota Vikings. He spent the last three years with the Eagles, though he didn’t appear in a single game last season. In 2019 and 2020, he combined to play 18 games and make one start, breaking up one pass and recording 17 tackles.

He’s only played 83 defensive snaps in his career, but he can be a contributor on special teams; he played 342 special teams snaps from 2018-2020.

The Jets made it official on Thursday afternoon.