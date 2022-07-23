Ravens re-sign OT David Sharpe

Kevin Oestreicher

Ravens Wire

The Baltimore Ravens went through many different injuries on their offensive line in 2021, especially at the offensive tackle position. All-Pro Ronnie Stanley missed all but one game, while other players were either in and out of the lineup with injuries or not performing up to the level that the team needed them to.

Heading into the offseason, Baltimore’s depth at offensive tackle was a big conversation. They responded accordingly and added plenty at the position, singing veteran Morgan Moses and drafting rookie Daniel Faalele to go along with Stanley, Ja'Wuan James and others.

On Thursday, the team added to their depth by re-signing offensive tackle David Sharpe.

Sharpe was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the then-Oakland Raiders, and has also played for the Houston Texans and Washington before his stop in Baltimore.

He appeared in three games for the Ravens in 2021.