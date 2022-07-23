Daily Sports Smile: Jarvis Landry holds camp for hometown youth

New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry continues to support his community. Earlier this month, Landry hosted nearly 100 local youth during his sixth annual "Jarvis Landry GiveBack" event.

Several kids from the St. James Parish community were treated to a special football camp, tour of the Saints practice facility and quality time with Landry. The five-time Pro Bowler is also from St. James and mentioned how important it was to be a community mentor.

"My camp is definitely centered around mentorship," Landry said in a camp video released by the Saints official Twitter account. In Louisiana, everything almost predicated around sports. So, what great way to bring kids together in the community and have an opportunity to teach them life lessons, teach them the game and be there for them for the time that I have."

Landry spent time taking part in every aspect of his camp. The kids were able to participate in multiple drills that included passing, defense, speed and agility. Each camper also received a T-shirt, pizza and a backpack filled with school supplies.

Through his Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation, a lucky high school graduate also received a $5,000 scholarship and essential college items such as a new TV and laptop.

Landry signed with the Saints earlier this offseason. He expressed his gratitude to represent the organization he grew up watching and to help those in his hometown.

"Being here and being able to wear these colors in New Orleans, for the hometown team and being in the community, is something that I always wanted to do," Landry said. "To be able to represent these colors and do that at the same time is a perfect thing."

Landry hopes to continue his great community work. His foundation was created in 2020 and works to positively impact the lives of children and families facing socioeconomic disparities and/or chronic health conditions.

The annual "Jarvis Landry GiveBack" event helps spotlight those initiatives. The foundation also works to help fund research for Cystic Fibrosis. Through several fundraisers, Landry has dedicated resources to local organizations in the research efforts.

Landry will have a big role apart of a receiving corps that includes NFL veterans Michael Thomas, Marquez Calloway, Tre’Quan Smith and 2022 NFL draft first-round pick Chris Olave.

The Saints will begin training camp on July 27.