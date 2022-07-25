Behind Alvin Kamara, Saints RB room needs to prove itself

Ross Jackson

Saints Wire

While the value of running backs may come into question online each and every year throughout the draft process, their worth is never questioned on the football field.

The New Orleans Saints drafted Alvin Kamara in 2017, and their entire offense changed because of him. There are no questions in the Big Easy around what a trusted back brings to a team.

RELATED: Saints place WR Michael Thomas, DE Marcus Davenport on PUP list

However, at some point in the 2022 season, the Saints may have to be ready for life without their superstar chess piece.

Kamara could face a multi-game suspension following an offseason altercation. The case’s hearing has already been moved twice and is currently scheduled for Aug. 1. There is a possibility that the legal process continues to postpone and no discipline is handed down in time for the NFL to disseminate their own during the 2022 season. But the Saints should not plan for a best-case scenario here.

The running back room behind Alvin Kamara has some familiar faces. Special teams ace Dwayne Washington, last year’s preseason standout Tony Jones Jr. and of course Mark Ingram.

RECORD CHASE: Alvin Kamara closing in on franchise's all-time touchdowns record

Ingram is going into his 12th NFL season, and was drafted by the Saints in 2011. He reunited with the team in 2021 after an offseason departure a couple years ago. Kamara and Ingram were a dynamic duo in 2017 and 2018, but does the veteran have enough left in the tank to be a lead back in Kamara’s place?

Maybe replacing Kamara’s snap share within the committee isn’t the right approach. Instead, New Orleans could look to replace Kamara with a committee. Another familiar back, Devine Ozigbo is back in the fold.

His ability in the passing game could be of use not only in the potential absence of Kamara, but in rotation as well. But it’ll take multiple backs to replace the five-time Pro Bowler’s production.

A lot of eyes will be on UDFA rookie running back Abram Smith throughout camp. The former Baylor Bear actually ended up playing linebacker for his first two seasons in Waco because of a shortage at the position.

But last year, he finally got the chance to get snaps at running back and he took advantage of the opportunity. 257 carries, 1,601 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Smith is now looking to catch on with the Saints. He will need to show he can produce in the passing game (13 catches for 75 receiving yards in 2021), pass protection, and special teams.

The Saints could choose to keep three backs or four depending on the inclusion of a fullback in this year’s offense. It feels like Ingram and Jones have the inside track to the larger offensive role while Washington, Ozigbo, and Smith could make the roster based on what they can contribute across different phases of the game. Smith’s linebacker experience could also help him as a special term coverage unit member.

New Orleans could shake things up as well by bringing in another runner during camp. This offseason they have already taken a look at veterans like David Johnson, Sony Michel, and USFL MVP Darius Victor.

Michel has signed with the Miami Dolphins since his visit but the other two backs are still available. The Saints would also look to roster cuts throughout the preseason to pounce on new options that may become available.

Lots of question marks around this position group for the Saints. Starting first and foremost with the developing legal situation around Kamara. One that will hopefully be resolved in time for the team to address the position group as needed.