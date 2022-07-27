Terry McLaurin building 'really good personal relationship' with Carson Wentz

Bryan Manning

Commanders Wire

Shortly after Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin signed a three-year extension early this month, he was back at work. McLaurin was one of several Commanders who went to California to work with new quarterback Carson Wentz.

After signing his new contract, McLaurin met with the media and praised Wentz.

"I’m excited to get out with Carson Wentz," McLaurin said earlier this month. "I’m jumping on a flight after this to go throw with him and a few of the guys. So I’m really excited for the future, and I’m happy to be part of this, what we’re doing forward here in Washington."

According to McLaurin, he and Wentz remained in contact this spring when McLaurin skipped part of Washington’s voluntary workouts while working on his contract extension.

That was a few weeks ago. How did McLaurin’s throwing session with Wentz go?

McLaurin was back in the Washington area in preparation for training camp, which begins this week, and spoke to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. He came away even more impressed with his new quarterback.

"I think the cool thing is him and I are starting to build [a] really, really good personal relationship, which I think is extremely important," he said of Wentz.

"And just being out there and being able to finally, you know, put the action to words now. It’s not just what the connection could look like with this and that."

McLaurin explained his admiration for Wentz came before he arrived in Washington.

"I’ve had an admiration for him since he’s been in Philly, since my first game of the season," McLaurin said. "I saw what he can do. And to see that live and go through that and start picking his brain, just start really talking ball, I think that was just one of the best parts of that whole weekend because now we get to start putting the work in and the time in because without that you can’t really get to what we really want to get to."

Washington fans can’t wait to see McLaurin catching passes from Wentz in camp this summer.

The Commanders began training camp on Wednesday.