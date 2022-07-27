Commanders DE Chase Young, TE Logan Thomas among four players on PUP list

Cameron DaSilva

Commanders Wire

Chase Young and Logan Thomas both suffered torn ACLs last season, forcing them to miss a chunk of the 2021 campaign.

They’re still rehabbing those injuries and working their way back to full health, but they won’t be ready for the start of training camp.

The Commanders announced on Tuesday that they’ve placed both Thomas and Young on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, sidelining them from practice for the time being.

The team also added Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen to the PUP list, as well, and put Cornelius Lucas on the active/non-football injury list.

All five players can be activated at any time and being placed on PUP or NFI does not mean they will be forced to miss regular-season games.