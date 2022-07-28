Bears record projection for 2022 season

Alyssa Barbieri

Bears Wire

USA Today Sports’ Nate Davis shared his latest record projections (subscribers only) for the 2022 season, and it’s clear he doesn’t have much faith in the Chicago Bears this year.

Safe to say, he isn’t alone in his belief.

Davis predicted a 4-13 record for Chicago, which would equate to them having the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. While Davis believes head coach Matt Eberflus should get the most out of his players, he has a hard time predicting more than four wins.

"Hard to figure why a team amid an obvious reset didn't appear to do more to facilitate the progression of second-year quarterback Justin Fields, whether hiring more established offensive coaches or bolstering the O-line or playmakers," Davis wrote. "Little doubt rookie coach Matt Eberflus will get Fields and company to play hard ... yet hard to find many wins on this schedule."

It’s easy to see where Davis is coming from with his win projection. After all, the Bears have arguably one of the worst rosters in the league and have parted ways with some key veterans this offseason.

While Chicago’s roster doesn’t inspire confidence, the Bears have the benefit of one of the league’s easiest schedule. They’ll face some favorable opponents in the Houston Texans, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, New York Jets and the Detroit Lions (twice).

But is that schedule enough to warrant more than four wins en route to being the NFL’s third worst team?

We’ll soon see.