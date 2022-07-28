Packers record projection for 2022 season

Zach Kruse

Packers Wire

USA TODAY believes Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will finish the 2022 season by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona.

In his annual league-wide predictions, Nate Davis of USA TODAY (subscriber-only content) projected that the Packers will go 11-6, win the NFC North and then get hot in the playoffs, beating the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get to Super Bowl LVII.

The final prediction? The Packers will beat the Buffalo Bills to be champions of the 2022 season.

Davis believes the Packers will be a "less predictable team" that could "get hot" late and is better built for an "extended run in January."

"Sometimes less is more, but the defection of receiver Davante Adams suggests this team will have to reinvent itself – at least offensively – and may struggle to provide head coach Matt LaFleur's fourth consecutive 13-win regular season. Yet, just maybe, learning to rely more heavily on a promising defense and the backfield tandem of running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon – while Aaron Rodgers recalibrates himself to a receiving group that lacks an obvious alpha – might just produce a less predictable team, and one that's ultimately better geared for an extended run in January amid Wisconsin's capricious winters.

"However the Packers could get hot late given the schedule only serves up one 2021 playoff team after November."

At 11-6, the Packers would be the No. 3 seed in the NFC. Davis predicted four teams to win more games than the Packers, but still picked Green Bay to survive the playoff gauntlet and win the title.

The Packers have enjoyed regular-season success under Matt LaFleur – winning an NFL-high 39 games over the last three seasons – but getting to the Super Bowl has been elusive. Green Bay lost back-to-back NFC title games before dipping out in the divisional round last year.

Could this finally be the year that adversity from September to December helps fuel the January run?

The Packers might be without Adams entering 2022, but this is still a team with great talent and an MVP quarterback. And with Rodgers entering his age-39 season and unable to commit to playing past this season, it’s once again Super Bowl or bust time in Titletown.