Rams record projection for 2022 season

Cameron DaSilva

Rams Wire

It’ll be hard for the Los Angeles Rams to top what they accomplished last season, going 12-5 and winning Super Bowl LVI. It was a perfect result after acquiring Matthew Stafford (and eventually Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller), proving it was the right move to make – as bold as it was.

Heading into 2022, expectations remain high, even after winning it all just five months ago. The NFC as a whole looks weaker, but the Rams’ schedule is arguably the toughest in the league.

USA TODAY’s Nate Davis provided his latest 2022 projections (subscriber only) and sees Los Angeles winning a bunch of games and making the playoffs this season.

Davis predicted the Rams to go 12-5 and reach the divisional round. He has them finishing as the No. 2 seed but losing to the Packers in the second round after beating the Saints in the wild-card game.

"No champ has pulled off a Super Bowl repeat in 18 years," Davis wrote. "The Rams should at least be prohibitive divisional favorites given the varying degrees of upheaval the other three teams are coping with. ... However, the Rams also must survive the league's toughest schedule based on opponents' 2021 winning percentage (.567)."

The seven NFC teams Davis has making the playoffs are the Bucs as the No. 1 seed, followed by the Rams, Packers, Eagles, 49ers, Cowboys and Saints in that order. There are no real surprises there, and the Rams are more than capable of beating all of them.

What will determine the Rams’ season is the pass rush, the offensive line and the secondary. Every other position group looks solid on paper, so long as no major injuries occur. If the replacements for Von Miller, Austin Corbett, Andrew Whitworth and Darious Williams step up, the Rams will be in great shape.