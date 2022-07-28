PODCAST: Training camp hold-ins, record projections and an appendectomy. The latest from around the NFL

USA TODAY Sports+

Training camps across the league are underway. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James and Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf attended camp but did not train. Which player will be the first to get a new contract?

Offseason workouts aren't just for players. USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis released his famous (or infamous) NFL record projections for all 32 teams. He joined Tyler and Safid to break them down.

Joe Burrow underwent an appendectomy. Jerry Jones has options, but "chose" Mike McCarthy to lead his team. And the NFL Insiders predict who will have a breakout season this year.

