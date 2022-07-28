Eagles record projection for 2022 season

Glenn Erby

Eagles Wire

The Eagles are reporting to training camp with playoff expectations after adding the likes of Haason Reddick, A.J. Brown, Nakobe Dean, and Jordan Davis this offseason.

With All 32 NFL teams around the league reporting to camp, USA Today’s Nate Davis took a swing at projecting each team’s final regular season record.

THAT'S MY QB: A.J. Brown explains why he defended Hurts from 'false narratives'

Davis and USA TODAY (Subscriber-only content) have the Eagles winning the NFC East and landing the No. 4 overall seed in the conference.

"Even if Jalen Hurts falters, this group might be good enough to cover for him," Davis wrote. "But if he thrives? Then the Eagles, who open against four 2021 non-playoff teams and face just one 2021 postseason outfit in the final five weeks, could go a long way."

The excitement is short-lived, as Davis has the Birds losing to the 49ers in the Wild Card round.

NO CLAUSE NEEDED: Why Jalen Hurts will never have a Kyler Murray 'homework clause'

He believes Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will finish the 2022 season by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona.

Such a scenario would likely lead to discussions about what went wrong and if Jalen Hurts did enough to warrant a contract extension while remaining the future quarterback.

An 11-6 finish in 2022 would be a two-game improvement over Philadelphia’s 9-8 finish in 2021.