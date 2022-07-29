49ers release DE Dee Ford

Kyle Madson

Niners Wire

The 49ers on Wednesday announced the release of defensive end Dee Ford.

It’s not a surprise that San Francisco is making this move after two full seasons of injury woes related to a back ailment for Ford. General manager John Lynch on Tuesday intimated a move like this was coming.

"I can tell you guys the next couple days they’re working through some things, the league PA and all that, but you know, I think you guys will see a transaction and, you know, leave it at that," Lynch said in a press conference.

The 49ers acquired Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019 offseason and signed him to a five-year contract worth $85.5 million with $33.35 million guaranteed.

In three years with the club Ford played in 18 games and posted 9.5 sacks. San Francisco after a couple restructures will carry a dead cap hit of $5.8 million over the next two seasons, and $920,000 in three seasons after that.