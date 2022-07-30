49ers injury update: Arik Armstead suffers knee sprain

Kyle Madson

The 49ers have their first injury issue of camp. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead was absent from Day 2 of training camp with a knee sprain according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, who spoke with reporters Friday morning.

Shanahan indicated the injury isn’t believed to be serious and the club expects him back in a few weeks.

"Arik, he had a little knee sprain and it's probably going to be a few weeks," Shanahan said. "Nothing we are concerned about, but it will take him some time away."

Suspicions about an injury to the star defensive lineman were raised when defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Thursday deferred to Shanahan when asked about Armstead’s absence.

It’s good news for San Francisco that the injury isn’t something the club is worried about long-term. Armstead has become one of their best players on the defensive front. He played the best football of his career down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Armstead finished the 2021 campaign with 6.0 sacks and 52 pressures per Pro Football Focus.

Injuries were a problem for Armstead early in his career. Through three seasons he’d played just 30 games, but he’s not missed a game in any of the last four seasons.

Armstead’s absence will open the door for Hassan Ridgeway, Robert Nkemdiche, Maurice Hurst and others to rotate in at the defensive tackle spot.