Falcons WR Bryan Edwards leaves practice with apparent arm injury

Falcons training camp got a little heated on Saturday with multiple fights breaking out during the practice session.

Atlanta also appeared to suffer its first notable injury as wide receiver Bryan Edwards left practice after injuring his right arm, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reported.

Edwards, 23, was acquired via trade with the Raiders over the offseason. The former third-round pick will likely start opposite Drake London at wide receiver for the Falcons this season.

After practice, head coach Arthur Smith said he believed Edwards’ injury was not serious, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Edwards has appeared in 28 career games over his two NFL seasons, racking up 74 catches, 764 receiving yards and four touchdowns.