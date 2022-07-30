Daily Sports Smile: Eagles DT Jordan Davis channels Rick James with 'Mary Jane' rendition

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jordan Davis is known for chasing top quarterbacks. It’s a natural skill for the 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle.

The talented rookie is supremely gifted at combining his speed — he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine and power to wreak havoc against opposing teams.

However, Davis is a multifaceted athlete. His skills transcend off the field as well.

This week, he showcased his singing prowess with a stirring rendition of Rick James popular hit "Mary Jane." The hit song debuted in 1978 and peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Nearly 45 years later, Davis paid homage to the soul singer and put the musical classic back in the spotlight again. In a video shared by Eagles teammate Jaron Hargrave on social media, via SportsCenter on Twitter, the full rendition drew rave reviews.

Davis performed the song to a multitude of cheers and applause. He was all smiles as he belted out the lyrics. The fun moment signaled what NFL training camp is all about: bonding with your teammates.

While the singing moment went viral, music has always been important to him.

In college, Davis was named an honorary captain for the Georgia Redcoat Marching Band. It led to him directing the Redcoats in his final collegiate home game against Charleston Southern.

The Eagles are expecting big things from Davis this season. He will work alongside Hargrave and six-time Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox along the defensive line. Davis is soaking in his new environment as his NFL journey begins.

"It’s great and I am learning a lot from them," Davis said in a recent press conference. "They have been here and have the experience. I am just trying to soak everything in that I can. It’s been an amazing experience just to learn from them. BG (Brandon Graham) and Fletch (Fletcher Cox) have been in the league ever since I started watching football.

"Those guys have just been there and taking little mental notes and learning how to be a pro from them."

The Eagles will open the 2022 season against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 11.