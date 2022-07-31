Daily Sports Smile: Broncos QB Russell Wilson presents young fan with birthday surprise

Russell Wilson has quickly adapted to the Denver community. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback is enjoying his first training camp with the Denver Broncos and making a lot of fans in the process.

On Saturday, Wilson was back on the field preparing for the 2022 season. Wilson put on a show alongside his new teammates in front of a record 7,121 fans in attendance.

However, he saved his best moment for after practice.

Wilson met with a young Broncos fan celebrating his seventh birthday. The young fan, whose name is Noah Holdridge, caught Wilson’s attention with a heartwarming sign at practice. Noah asked for Wilson to sign his jersey.

The Super Bowl champion did one better. Wilson personally gifted Noah a signed football and took pictures with him. He also signed Noah’s special Broncos helmet as well.

The Broncos shared the video on their official Twitter account. It was the latest cool moment between Wilson and the Broncos fan base.

This offseason, Wilson visited Denver youth at the Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colo. He spent time reading his children’s book “Why Not You?” and brought a lot of smiles along the way.

Wilson’s community efforts were recognized as he won the 2021 Bart Starr Award. The special honor is bestowed to an NFL player that demonstrates outstanding leadership on and off the field.

The Broncos began training camp this week. They are expected to compete in a tough AFC West against the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilson, who spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, arrived in Denver a part of a blockbuster offseason trade. He mentioned how comfortable he’s become within the new offense under head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

"Every meeting, every detail, every practice meeting, and everything you do out here there is for a reason," Wilson said after Wednesday’s practice. "Just setting that up has been fun. It’s been a joy to work with Coach Hackett."

The joy has extended to his Broncos teammates and the fan base. More fun times could be ahead this season. The Broncos open the 2022 campaign against the Seahawks on Sept. 12.