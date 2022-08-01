Raiders address linebacker depth by signing LB Curtis Bolton

Levi Damien

The past few days have seen the Raiders lose two key newcomers at the linebacker position. First, it was Kyler Fackrell who was expected to contribute some edge rush from the outside linebacker spot. Then, it was Micah Kiser who left practice on a cart.

After the Fackrell injury, the team hosted a couple of linebacker for workouts. One of those linebackers was Curtis Bolton.

If the Fackrell injury wasn’t to enough for them to have them sign one of those linebackers, then the Kiser injury certainly was.

In a matter of hours, Bolton was signed and this morning took the field with the team. Bolton went undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2019, originally signing with the Green Bay Packers.

Injuries had him miss his rookie season and cut heading into his second season. From there he spent time on the practice squad for the Texans, Colts, 49ers, and Lions before seeing his first action for the Lions over the final five games of last season. He played primarily on special teams.

The Murrieta California native tweeted out yesterday that he had just signed with his childhood team for which his father was a diehard fan.