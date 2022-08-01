Ravens OLB Justin Houston explains how happy he is to be back in Baltimore

Kevin Oestreicher

Ravens Wire

The Baltimore Ravens added plenty of experience back to their defense when they re-signed outside linebacker Justin Houston to a one-year contract. The veteran spent the 2021 season in Baltimore, and provided solid production the field while being a great mentor off of it.

PREDICTIONS: How will the Ravens finish the 2022 season?

Following Thursday’s training camp practice, Houston spoke to the media and answered many different questions. Houston mentioned how "very happy" he was to return to the Ravens and his excitement for the upcoming season.

He also detailed that the Ravens have a lot of special things going on.

"I’m very happy that I’m back," Houston said. "I definitely didn’t like the way last season went – [with] all the injuries and stuff. But I’m excited for this year. I think we’ve got a lot of things going – a lot of special things going. I just pray that we stay healthy."

Houston also dove into if he planned to return to Baltimore all along.

"I just prayed and let God handle it, that’s all," Houston said. "I was just waiting to see what my best choice was – and obviously, this was."

CONTRACT TALKS: Lamar Jackson (respectfully) backing team into corner in negotiations

Entering his 12th NFL season, Houston has been one of the most successful pass rusher in the NFL for a long time. He still has plenty left in the tank to contribute at a high level, and should be able to put together another good year in the Ravens’ defense.

Houston had 34 total tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2021, and over the course of his career has accumulated 485 total tackles, 102 sacks and 18 forced fumbles.