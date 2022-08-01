49ers DT Maurice Hurst tore his biceps during Friday's practice

Alyssa Barbieri

Niners Wire

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a brutal blow as defensive tackle Maurice Hurst tore his biceps during Friday’s practice, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. It likely ends his 2022 season before it even began.

"We will see after his surgery," Shanahan said of Hurst missing 2022 season. "Usually that is how biceps work out, but don't know for sure."

RELATED: Deebo Samuel agrees to three-year extension with 49ers

This comes just a few days after defensive tackle Arik Armstead suffered a knee sprain at the start of training camp. Shanahan said Armstead’s injury isn’t believed to be serious and expects him back in a few weeks.

Hurst, a former fifth-round pick the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018, signed with the 49ers last offseason before landing on injured reserve to start the season. He only appeared in two games for San Francisco in 2021.

Shanahan detailed the play where Hurst got injured. He said that it happened on a jet sweep in practice.

"It was a little jet sweep and he just put his hand out," Shanahan said. "He just grabbed the guy and it went out."

This offseason, Hurst was cut and then re-signed to a veteran salary deal with the 49ers back in March.

Hurst was in good spirits after the injury. On his Twitter account, he expressed his gratitude from the fan base as he begins the road to recovery.

"I appreciate all of the love and support from everyone, I really can’t begin to explain how much this hurts," Hurst wrote. "I hope through my resiliency and this journey that I'm able to inspire those who follow me to keep pushing, work hard and never give up."