Orlando Brown Jr. to report to Chiefs training camp with intention to sign franchise tag

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting an important player back as they kick off the second week of training camp practices.

As first reported by former NFL QB Robert Griffin III, who is now an analyst for ESPN, franchise-tagged LT Orlando Brown Jr. will report to Chiefs training camp on Monday. Griffin says that Brown Jr. says he’s "in the best shape of his life" and knows the importance of early padded practice sessions under HC Andy Reid.

Brown Jr. had stayed away from the team for the entire offseason program, seeking a long-term contract extension. After failing to agree on a long-term deal ahead of the deadline for franchise tag players, Brown's holdout persisted into the first week of training camp practices.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero confirmed Griffin’s report, relaying from Brown Jr.'s agent, who says that he chose to report now because: "He wanted to be there for padded practice because that’s when leaders are developed."

Brown Jr. will avoid fines for those first four practices that he missed as he hadn’t signed his franchise tag yet. Reporting to camp ensures that he’ll be putting pen to paper on his fully-guaranteed $16.6 million on the franchise tag before he returns to practice.

Kansas City will also need to make room on the 90-man roster when he does officially sign his tag.

The Chiefs will welcome Brown Jr. back with open arms and seek to get him caught up on the install that he did miss during the early goings of the offseason program and training camp.