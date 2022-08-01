Van Jefferson is dealing with a knee injury, will see specialist on Monday

Skyler Carlin

Rams Wire

Van Jefferson was absent from training camp practice on Saturday for the Los Angeles Rams and many fans were wondering why.

After failing to practice on Saturday, it’s been revealed that Jefferson is dealing with a knee injury that will require him to visit a specialist on Monday.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jefferson will get a medical opinion about the severity of the knee discomfort.

Jefferson played through a knee ailment in the latter portion of last season and he underwent a minor knee procedure during the offseason.

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue highlighted that Sean McVay failed to comment on whether or not Jefferson’s current knee injury is related to the one he got the procedure on earlier this spring.

"McVay declined to say whether Jefferson’s situation was related to the knee he had a procedure on this spring, but clearly was concerned when he spoke to us yesterday," Rodrigue reported. "McVay is not scheduled to address media today but as this report states, Jefferson is in info-gathering process."

With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent while recovering from a torn ACL, the Rams were expecting to enter the upcoming season with Jefferson as their No. 3 wideout behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. In an increased role in 2021, Jefferson hauled in 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

It remains to be seen how severe Jefferson’s knee injury is and if he’ll need surgery ahead of the regular season. There will probably be more information on Jefferson’s status moving forward on Monday after he visits a specialist to come up with the best solution for his recovery.

If Jefferson does need to get surgery, the Rams could look to second-year wideouts Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris, and Ben Skowronek to replace his production until he can return.