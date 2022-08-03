Commanders have plan for managing WR Curtis Samuel in training camp

Bryan Manning

Should fans be concerned about wide receiver Curtis Samuel?

Samuel was not present as the Washington Commanders opened day five of training camp practice Monday. As it turns out, Samuel would be on the field — the side fields — for the third consecutive practice, working with trainers.

For Washington fans, this sounds all too familiar.

Remember last summer when all training camp updates seemingly involved Samuel riding an exercise bike off to the side? Last summer, though, Samuel was battling a groin injury that required surgery. The injury lingered throughout the season, and Samuel was limited to five games.

This offseason, we’ve heard how Samuel is fully healthy, and the groin injury is behind him. Last Thursday, on the second day of camp, Samuel juked the defense, picking up several yards, something both head coach Ron Rivera and wide receiver Terry McLaurin noted when they spoke to the media.

Unfortunately, Samuel has essentially been sidelined since.

Uh oh.

Rivera has continuously stated it’s a part of the process. The team will ramp up Samuel’s work as there is no rush right now, with Week 1 being five weeks away.

After Monday’s practice, Rivera was asked about Samuel and said the following:

"I think more so than anything else, it was about seeing where he was when we got him back those first couple of days, and just listening to him and honestly, him talking about his hamstrings and lower back being sore and tight,” Rivera said. "One of the things that we wanted to do is we wanted to make sure that we brought him back the right way. So, they’ve put a plan together."

Sore back and hamstrings? While those injuries don’t sound serious on the surface, you must consider last season as it pertains to Samuel. There’s a history there. And while it’s not Samuel’s fault, you can’t blame fans for being concerned and doubting when or if the wide receiver will contribute to the Commanders.

"[Head trainer] Al [Bellamy] and his guys have a plan with Curtis," Rivera said. "We’re gonna stick to the plan."

At least there’s a plan. There didn’t seem to be a clear plan under the former head trainer last season.

So should fans be concerned about Samuel? It depends on who you ask, but there is, at the least, a mild concern until Samuel can begin playing meaningful snaps during the regular season consistently.