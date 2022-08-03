Elijah Moore snags one-handed catch at Jets training camp

Nick Wojton

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore was not playing around at training camp when it came to one catch in particular.

On a deep ball from quarterback Joe Flacco, Moore–in a very confident manner–stuck out one hand for the ball. He did so for good reason because that’s all he needed.

Moore hauled in the impressive catch, just another one in his back-pocket at training camp this summer. Moore is off to a hot start, and he’s been making plays with quarterback Zach Wilson, too.

The grab was later posted to social media by the team.

