Mack Hollins draws praise for strong start during Raiders training camp

Training camp is all about listening to the drumbeat. If a player has multiple weeks of strong practices, it’s probably an indication that he’s in for a big season.

That’s been the case so far for wide receiver Mack Hollins, who has wowed at camp so far with the Raiders.

The Raiders have been searching for another outside receiver that can play with Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.

Going into camp, the expectation was that Demarcus Robinson was going to win that job. But after a few weeks of practice, that role will likely go to Hollins.

NFL Network’s crew was at practice for the Raiders on Monday and they came to the same conclusion. NFL reporter James Palmer discussed the former North Carolina star and his possible role in the offense this season.

"A name that I keep hearing, since we have been here, is Mack Hollins," Palmer reported. In the red-zone period that I was just watching, he made the catch of the day up and over a defender in the corner of the end zone.

"He is a bigger body receiver and we know he is going to make this team because of the special teams player that he is."

One advantage that Hollins has over the other receivers competing for the No. 3 spot is size. Not only can he win in the red zone and on contested catches, but he is an adequate blocker that can be used in different formations to open up holes in the run game.

The No. 3 receiver in this offense isn’t going to get a lot of targets as the Raiders will funnel their targets to Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller. So the No. 3 receiver has to be able to contribute in other ways. So far, Hollins seems like the most likely player to fill that role.

Keep an eye out for him during the Hall of Fame game as he should play at least a series or two.

"They're looking for those other pieces around those Big 3 for (Raiders QB) Derek Carr," Palmer added.