PODCAST: Unprecedented punishment for Browns QB Deshaun Watson, Miami Dolphins receive tampering toll

Deshaun Watson was suspended six games Monday by an independent disciplinary officer after the Cleveland Browns QB was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct in massage sessions. A day before its deadline to appeal, the NFL did just that. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who hears the appeal.

The Miami Dolphins also received punishment this week. A league investigation determined the Dolphins used “unprecedented” tampering in their failed pursuits of quarterback Tom Brady and former head coach Sean Payton. The NFL stripped the team of draft picks and fined owner Stephen Ross.

Amid the big news of the week, Deebo Samuel agreed to a new deal with the San Francisco 49ers, Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton bought stake in the Denver Broncos and Brady celebrated his 45th birthday.

