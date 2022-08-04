Vikings release 'thank you' video for Anthony Barr

Jordy McElroy

Vikings Wire

For the last eight years, Anthony Barr has led by example in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominee has given his all to both the team and community.

RELATED: Kevin O'Connell not ruling out tight end move for Vikings

So it’s no surprise that people were sad to see him officially go on Wednesday, after it was announced he was signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Even with Za’Darius Smith donning Barr’s No. 55 jersey, there was still chatter amongst fans regarding a possible reunion with the Vikings. The former four-time Pro Bowler spent all offseason up until the second week of training camp on the free agent list.

So him leaving never felt official until another team actually swooped in and snatched him up. On Thursday, the Vikings dedicated a "thank you" video to him.

The Vikings are slated to face the Cowboys in Week 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium. So this certainly isn’t the last Vikings fans have seen from the defensive standout.

CAMP INJURY: Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. underwent thumb surgery

Things change in the NFL on a daily basis, but admittedly, it’ll be weird watching Barr with the star in place of the horns on his helmet. What a strange game that will be.