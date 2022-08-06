Ravens HC John Harbaugh reveals initial timeline for C Tyler Linderbaum to return from injury

Kevin Oestreicher

The Baltimore Ravens selected center Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 draft. The center position was a bit of a question mark after the departure of Bradley Bozeman in free agency, but Baltimore ended up adding the best center prospect in the draft with Linderbaum.

The former Iowa star had been taking reps during 2022 training camp, but went down during Thursday’s session after getting rolled up on and didn’t practice on Friday.

After practice, head coach John Harbaugh provided an initial timeline for when Linderbaum could return, saying he might be back in one or two weeks.

"[Tyler] Linderbaum got the MRI back; it’s not a serious thing," Harbaugh said. "It’s going to be probably at least a week; just let it settle down. It could be two weeks. We’ll see. Of course, he’ll tell me otherwise, but it’s not going to be through all of training camp, unless something changes. So, that’s where we’re at with that today. Who else?"

The reps that Linderbaum gets in training camp are important but it seems as if the team is using the cautious approach with the rookie, which is a smart decision.

Under a one-to-two week timeline Linderbaum would miss at least the first preseason game, but if that’s what it takes to get him back to full health then it’s more than worth it.