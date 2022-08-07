Daily Sports Smile: Panthers invite local HS team to unified practice

The Carolina Panthers had special guests in the building Friday. They welcomed the Gaffney High School football team for a unified practice during training camp.

Gaffney is the reigning South Carolina High School League 5A state champion. The team won its 18th state championship in December and the Panthers reached out to offer a unique opportunity to the powerhouse program.

The young champs participated in warmups and pre-practice position drills. They also got a chance to learn from some key Panthers playmakers throughout the day.

"On behalf of the Carolina Panthers, that we thank Gaffney High School for being here," Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters after practice. “On a personal note, I don’t know maybe 20 years ago, I was an assistant coach at Western Carolina and I remember going to Gaffney High School. I’ve always had a tremendous respect for that program.

"I thought it was great for our players and those young people to have a tremendous day together. … It was really a cool day."

Panthers stars, such as Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore, watched as Gaffney ran through some practice drills as well.

McCaffrey applauded the team’s red-zone drills. Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu taught the high schoolers how the Panthers break their huddle.

"Man, it was so fun," McCaffrey said during a news conference after the workout. "We paused practice and watched them scrimmage. I remember everything about high school football. Watching them practice and just live contact in every single drill, it was special. Those guys practiced really hard, too.

"I think high school is football in its purest form. It was really fun to take a break, watch that and reminiscence a little bit."

According to Max Preps, Gaffney begins its 2022 season later this month. Meanwhile, the Panthers open the NFL season Sept. 11 against the visiting Cleveland Browns.