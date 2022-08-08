49ers officially add WR Willie Snead, OL Jordan Mills

Kyle Madson

The 49ers on Saturday officially announced two additions to their roster. Wide receiver Willie Snead and offensive lineman Jordan Mills were both signed and joined the club for Saturday’s practice.

Snead’s signing was reported Friday.

Mills and Snead will take the two roster spots recently vacated by tight end Jordan Matthews and wide receiver Taysir Mack. Matthews suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Mack was released outright.

Snead gives the team some needed WR depth with Mack gone and veteran Marcus Johnson in concussion protocol. The 29-year-old veteran has 279 catches for 3,341 yards and 16 touchdowns in his seven-year NFL career with the Saints, Ravens, Panthers and Raiders.

Mills, 31, was a fifth-round pick of the Bears in 2013. The nine-year NFL veteran has started 87 of the 100 games he’s played for the Bears, Bills, Cardinals and Saints. He’s exclusively played offensive tackle in his career so his addition could preclude another move on the offensive line for San Francisco.