Daily Sports Smile: Bears hold special football camps for United Kingdom youth

The NFL is bringing American football to global markets and the Chicago Bears are at the forefront of the exploration. This summer, the Bears hosted 13 free Mini Monsters youth camps in the United Kingdom to teach children about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

The special camps were held in eight cities across the United Kingdom. Bears staff and former players were on hand to speak with 50-120 kids per session. The camps were geared towards fifth and sixth graders and filled with fun activities.

RELATED: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields meets his 'biggest fan'

Each camper was able to participate in non-contact football drills. Former Bears players Johnny Knox and Kaseem Sinceno led the youth camps and spoke about the importance of a nutritious diet, physical activity and staying hydrated.

According to the Bears official website, the camps took place in London, Southampton, Cambridge, Birmingham, Flintshire, Sheffield, Manchester and Glasgow. Over 1,200 kids attended across the two-week period from July 11-22.

The camps also focused on introducing American football to new audiences. Several kids learned about the game through the various agility, passing and rushing drills.

"All we were really trying to do was introduce the kids to some of the skills that are used in American football," said Gustavo Silva, Bears manager of youth football and community programs. "Just basic things like throwing and catching."

It seems that the kids got more out of it than just learning technical skills, and maybe even learned the love of the game.

"I forgot for a few minutes there that I was even in the UK because it was exactly the response we get in the States," Silva said. "Kids are kids and they were having a great time playing American football."

This season, the NFL will continue to fortify its global reach. The international series returns with five games across three countries. The games will be held in London, Mexico and Germany during the regular season.

The Green Bay Packers will play their first international game in London on Oct. 9. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks will play in the NFL’s first regular-season matchup in Munich, Germany on Nov. 13.

The 2022 international series highlights the NFL’s commitment to a global game. The Bears have added to those initiatives and created another avenue for fans to enjoy American football.