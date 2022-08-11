PODCAST: Dancing into the NFL preseason

USA TODAY Sports+

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will miss the start of preseason for "personal reasons," according to coach Todd Bowles. In New England, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't name an offensive or defensive coordinator and the early assessments are not ideal for Pats fans. For Panthers faithful, quarterback Baker Mayfield is making a positive impression in Carolina. Elsewhere, linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade from the Chicago Bears.

MORE:Brady takes leave from Buccaneers until after Aug. 20 while attending to personal matter

RELATED:Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requests trade, says new regime 'doesn't value me'

As for things in Cleveland, team news isn't much clearer for the Browns as they kick off preseason in Jacksonville. Akron Beacon Journal's Chris Easterling discusses the latest for the AFC North team.

GETTING THE START:Cleveland Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson in preseason opener in Jacksonville

Finally, the NFL Insiders determine if Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson or Tyler Dragon has better dance moves.

